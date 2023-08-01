Twenty aircraft enthusiasts invited for unique visit at Brussels Airport’s tarmac for the Sixth Spotters’ Day

On Tuesday, August 1st, Brussels Airport organised the sixth Spotters’ Day at the airport. Following a competition in which more than 400 aircraft fans took part, 20 winners were selected to experience a unique day on the tarmac of the airport. They got the chance to take photos close to the runways and visit the airport fire brigade and the cargo operations.

After the successful fifth edition in 2019, Brussels Airport again organised a Spotters’ Day this year. A competition was organised in which more than 400 aviation enthusiasts participated, from which 20 lucky winners were selected to spend a whole day behind the scenes at the airport.

For plane spotters, who love aircraft and are also avid photographers, Spotters’ Day offers an excellent opportunity to take unique photos of the wide range of aircraft at Brussels Airport. Spotters had the opportunity to take pictures on the tarmac of the take-off and landing of the aeroplanes, including a passage of Brussels Airlines’ beloved Belgian Icons and Ethiopian Airlines’ new “Brussels” livery. A visit to the airport fire brigade was also on the programme, and they were able to follow DHL’s cargo operations up close.

Every day, dozens of aviation enthusiasts come to Brussels Airport to take photos of the aircraft, attracted by the wide variety of airlines, modern aircraft types and the many government aircraft. In 2018, Brussels Airport, therefore, provided two spotter platforms to give spotters a safe and convenient place that offers a nice view of the runways. An ideal spot for a family outing with the kids, as well as for avid spotters and photographers. With Spotters’ Day, the airport wants to honour these aviation ambassadors and offer them a unique event.