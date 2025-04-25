At least 30% of departing flights at Brussels Airport cancelled due to national strike on April 29

Brussels Airport has requested airlines to reduce flights operating from the airport next Tuesday, April 29. About 30% of the departing flights are expected to be cancelled, due to a nationwide day of action organised by trade unions. The number of cancelled flights may increase in the coming days as the situation evolves. In a press release, the airport warns of “significant disruption” throughout the day. While arriving flights are currently expected to proceed as planned, passengers should be prepared for possible delays or last-minute cancellations.

Brussels Airlines, the home carrier, is currently reviewing its flight schedule and determining which services will be cancelled. Affected passengers will be informed via email today.

“This process takes several hours, as we aim to offer travellers alternative solutions immediately—such as rebooking on a different flight or routing via another airport,” said airline spokesperson Nico Cardone. Passengers will also receive a link to easily request a refund if preferred. The airline expects to cancel around 70 flights in total.

Brussels Airport advises all passengers with flights scheduled on April 29 to plan their journey to the airport carefully. Disruption to public transport services is likely, and travellers are urged to arrive early: 2 hours in advance for Schengen destinations and 3 hours in advance for non-Schengen destinations

The nationwide action is organised by the ACV and ABVV trade unions, who are protesting against the policies of the federal De Wever government. Demonstrations are planned across the country, alongside industrial action.