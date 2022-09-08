Thunderstorms around Brussels Airport disrupts air traffic on Thursday evening

This evening’s thunderstorms around Brussels Airport have disrupted air traffic flying to and from the airport. Several flights bound for the airport were forced to enter a holding pattern before being vectored for an approach. On the ground, the airport authorities decided to close the apron for all activities for about one hour due to lightning activity. Passengers were able to continue their journey, albeit with some delays.

Various flights bound for BRU had to enter a holding pattern and/or were being vectored for approach at @BrusselsAirport due to thunderstorms in the vicinity of the airport #avgeek #thunderstorm #onweer #flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/KvJADbAJFQ — Ivan Coninx (@ivanconinx) September 8, 2022