Threat 3 level in place at Brussels Airport following terrorist shooting in the city – No operational changes

Threat level 3 is in place at the airport following the Brussels shooting on 16 October.

Additional access controls are in place and there is an increased police presence.

Airport operations continue as planned. There are no cancellations planned at Brussels Airport, said an airport spokesperson this Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The flight plan at Brussels Airport will be respected this Tuesday, the day after the attack near Place Sainctelette in which two Swedish people were killed. However, vigilance is required and certain measures have been taken, in particular, a strengthening of access controls to the airport and an increased presence of police forces.

The airport says it is monitoring the situation and consulting with the relevant federal authorities.

The first flight to Sweden departed normally at 09:40. One may recall that the terrorist, who had been neutralised, targeted Swedish people as an act of revenge.