Thirty Lufthansa flights cancelled at Brussels Airport due to the strike of the airline’s ground staff

Approximately thirty Lufthansa flights to and from Brussels Airport will be canceled between Wednesday evening and Saturday morning due to a strike by the airline’s ground staff. The strike, called by the ver.di union, is scheduled to last around 60 hours, starting on Wednesday at 20:00 and ending on Saturday at 07:10.

The affected flights are primarily to and from the German cities of Frankfurt and Munich. The cancellations are a result of dissatisfaction with the state of wage negotiations, with the union demanding a 12.5% salary increase for its represented workers or a minimum of 500 euros more per month. Lufthansa’s latest offer did not meet the union’s demands, leading to the strike.

Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, is not affected by the strike and will operate flights to both Frankfurt and Munich as scheduled.