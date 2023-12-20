The magic of the end of year festivities has arrived at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport is all set to embrace the enchantment of the holiday season, anticipating over 850,000 travellers seeking sun or snow during the Christmas break. With a vibrant display of lights and festive decorations across the airport, the ambience aims to welcome passengers with warmth and cheerfulness, embodying the theme “Brussels Airport – Where dreams start.”

The terminal and surrounding areas are adorned with thousands of lights, numerous Christmas trees, and iconic holiday elements, including Santa Claus’s sledge and a giant Christmas bauble. Passengers can participate in various activities like sending postcards, capturing photos in snowy settings for personalised snow globes, and enjoying music from DJs at the Après Sky DJ Booth.

Santa Claus and his Elves will enchant children post-security, while passengers can contribute to a noble cause by purchasing special red Christmas baubles, with profits supporting the Make a Wish Foundation for children battling illnesses.

The festive atmosphere culminates in an end-of-year video that encapsulates the magic of the season. As travel peaks during the Christmas break, over 850,000 passengers are expected from December 22 to January 7, with Friday, December 22, projected as the busiest day.

Brussels Airport offers an extensive range of 135 destinations worldwide, including new ones like Amman and Jeddah. Increased capacity is available for destinations such as Doha, Abu Dhabi, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria, catering to diverse travel preferences.

For those seeking sunshine, destinations like Egypt, Cape Verde Islands, Gambia, Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Mexico are on offer. Snow enthusiasts can opt for flights to Innsbruck and Salzburg in Austria or Kittila and Kuusamo in Finland.

Amidst this festive ambience, Brussels Airport eagerly awaits the arrival of passengers, promising a delightful and magical experience for all.