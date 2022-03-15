The Federal Mediation Service for Brussels Airport celebrates its 20th anniversary and makes new proposals

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of his entry into office (1 February 2002) and the 20th anniversary of the publication of the Royal Decree creating the Mediation Service (15 March 2002), the Federal Mediator for Air Transport Philippe TOUWAIDE presented innovative and sustainable solutions to put a definitive end to the whole issue of nuisances around Brussels Airport.

The Mediator presents 30 very detailed proposals in the short- and medium-term with concrete, lasting, realistic and above all achievable solutions to achieve a respectable and balanced solution for the organisation of air traffic at Brussels Airport, in strict compliance with the priority safety of air operations.

The prerequisite is, in a state of law, strict compliance with all aeronautical regulations and all court decisions which are no longer subject to Appeal or Cassation.

“As a guardian of the law, the Mediator cannot tolerate laws being violated and judgments not being respected,” comments Philippe TOUWAIDE.

The Federal Mediator’s proposals have been drawn up on the basis of the 14,500,000 complaints that have been sent to him over 20 years, an analysis of the suggestions made by the Mayors and associations for the defence of the environment, comments made during conferences and of the numerous night and day observations by the Mediator on the ground, i.e. under the real trajectories of the planes.

“A balanced solution to the Brussels Airport overflight file must be based on a compromise between the Belgian State, the private commercial company operating the airport platform “Brussels Airport Company” and the neighbouring community represented by the Mayors and associations; without winner or loser, with however the maintenance of a controlled economic activity, however in the respect of the right of the residents to a healthy environment without sleep disturbances or attacks on their tranquillity,” argues Philippe TOUWAIDE.

The proposals selected also follow the philosophy of the various common demands that were transmitted by 16 associations to the Federal Mediator for Air Transport.

Since 2010, no more measures have been taken against the noisiest planes, while new models of planes have since been built. The Federal Mediator, therefore, suggests as a priority acting towards new restrictions at night, in the morning and in the evening aimed at reducing the movements of noisy aircraft.

“While the circulation of old and diesel-fuelled cars is strongly limited in Brussels for pollution reasons, with a low emission zone (LEZ), it is inconceivable that a similar system is not put in place at Brussels Airport for all overflights; it is, therefore, necessary to definitively eliminate all old, noisy, polluting and large old aircraft,” says Philippe TOUWAIDE.

Finally, the Federal Mediation Service for Brussels Airport presented its activity figures for the calendar year 2021

In the questions and answers session after the presentation, Philippe Touwaide gave some details about the complaints: most complaints are introduced for night flights and when the usual scheme of takeoffs and landings is changed: landings on runways 01, 07L and 07R, takeoffs on 19. The most affected areas are Diegem, then Steenokkerzeel and finally the triangle Wezembeek-Oppem/Kraainem/Woluwe.

Among the proposals to reduce the noise, the Mediator supports a prohibition of night flights between 22:00 and 07:00. They could be transferred to Liege Airport, which is open 24/7 and has implemented a policy of insulating houses around the airport. The Mediator also supports a cap on daylight flights.

Some interesting facts disclosed by the Mediator:

It is currently not possible to build a taxiway along runway 25L until its threshold (which would allow takeoffs from 25L): it would imply a high cost for the construction of a new bridge over the local road and the expropriation of a few houses, including that of a local authority.

Runway 01 is a strategic runway financed by NATO.

85 per cent of Belgian airspace is military, leaving only 15 per cent for civilian uses.

Zaventem is the only city around the airport that is not overflown by aircraft. The city also collects 5 to 6 million euros in yearly taxes from the airport: all the advantages and none of the disadvantages!