Technical issue on Brussels Airport’s baggage system delays flights

This morning, Brussels Airport faced a technical problem with its baggage system. “We quickly solved the problem, yet we might face delays throughout the day,” an airport spokesperson said to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. 

Not a single flight was cancelled, but many flights have been delayed, we sincerely apologise to the passengers for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to optimise the situation as soon as possible,” the airport added.

It’s not the first technical problem with the sophisticated baggage system; back in 2019 the system failed multiple times.

