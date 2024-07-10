Technical glitch disrupted Brussels Airport: many passengers arrived without luggage

A technical issue caused chaos at Brussels Airport on Wednesday morning, particularly in the departure hall. Starting at 07:30, a malfunction in the baggage handling system resulted in non-operational conveyor belts, leading to long queues at check-in counters.

Travellers were unable to properly check in their luggage, and an airport spokesperson confirmed to Het Laatste Nieuws that “it is possible that passengers arrive at their destination without their suitcase.” Passengers were advised to keep essential items in their carry-on luggage. Airport staff had to manually transport bags to the planes.

By around 08:45, the airport announced that the conveyor system was “gradually restarting,” although the technical problem caused flight delays. Brussels Airport advised passengers to contact their airline if their luggage did not arrive at their destination.