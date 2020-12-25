SWISS temporarily deploys a weekly wide-body aircraft between Zurich and Brussels

From 15 January (2021) and already scheduled until end of March, SWISS will deploy a wide-body aircraft between Zurich, Switzerland, and Brussels, Belgium.

Once per week, a wide-body aircraft (Airbus A330, Airbus A340 or Boeing 777) is scheduled to operate flights LX788 and return flight LX789 instead of the smaller Airbus A320 (downgraded to an A220 since the start of the pandemic). The reason is to increase cargo capacity between the two countries, website flightlevel.be reports.

The airline will not be the only one to deploy larger aircraft to and from Brussels, says flightlevel.be, as the much-needed coronavirus vaccine exported from Belgium needs huge cargo capacity.