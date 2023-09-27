Sustainable solutions await Federal Minister and private companies in Brussels Airport noise dispute

The long-standing dispute concerning noise around Brussels-National Airport highlights the need for sustainable solutions. Brussels Airport Company (BAC) and DHL Aviation face criticism for their lack of concessions, while the Belgian passenger airlines cooperate for a balanced solution, according to the Federal Mediator.

The private airport operator BAC has a history of non-compliance with noise regulations and failed commitments. DHL Aviation is faulted for using ageing aircraft and not adapting to noise reduction procedures. Pending decisions at the federal level include night flight restrictions and runway procedure changes.

The Federal Mediator proposes several concrete solutions, such as constructing noise barriers, limiting night flights, enforcing strict time slots, and implementing noise reduction measures. Additionally, the Mediator advocates for adhering to wind and ground noise standards and optimising runway usage. The Mediation Service calls for the adoption of laws to enforce airport procedures and suggests adjustments to aircraft noise levels.

The Mediator’s press release emphasises the importance of a balanced agreement between private companies, the Federal Minister responsible for Aeronautics, and the community of residents living around Brussels-National Airport. Dialogue and compromise are urged to achieve an overall balance that respects the interests of all stakeholders, as a two-decade-long standoff has resulted in minimal progress.