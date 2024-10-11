Strong growth in passenger and cargo traffic at Brussels Airport in September 2024

Brussels Airport welcomed over 2.2 million passengers in September 2024, marking a 5% increase compared to the same month in 2023. This contributed to an overall 6% passenger growth for the year’s first three quarters, reaching 18 million passengers.

Key destinations included Spain, Italy, and the U.S., and 15% of travelers were transfer passengers.

Cargo traffic also grew, with volumes up by 5% compared to September 2023, reaching over 59,000 tonnes. While full-cargo operations dropped 5%, cargo transported via passenger flights rose 19%, boosted by increased passenger flight numbers. The major cargo import and export regions were Asia, Africa, and North America.

Aircraft movements increased by 4%, with larger aircraft and higher load factors contributing to an average of 148 passengers per flight. Cargo flights saw a 6% rise.