Strong growth in passenger and cargo traffic at Brussels Airport in September 2024

Strong growth in passenger and cargo traffic at Brussels Airport in September 2024

André Orban
Brussels Airport welcomed over 2.2 million passengers in September 2024, marking a 5% increase compared to the same month in 2023. This contributed to an overall 6% passenger growth for the year’s first three quarters, reaching 18 million passengers.

Key destinations included Spain, Italy, and the U.S., and 15% of travelers were transfer passengers.

Cargo traffic also grew, with volumes up by 5% compared to September 2023, reaching over 59,000 tonnes. While full-cargo operations dropped 5%, cargo transported via passenger flights rose 19%, boosted by increased passenger flight numbers. The major cargo import and export regions were Asia, Africa, and North America.

Aircraft movements increased by 4%, with larger aircraft and higher load factors contributing to an average of 148 passengers per flight. Cargo flights saw a 6% rise.

