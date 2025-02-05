Strong competition for Brussels Airport handling licences

Brussels Airport is seeing intense competition for its new handling licences, set to take effect in October for a seven-year term. Several companies from the UK, France, and Spain have received official recognition from Belgium’s Federal Public Service Mobility, a prerequisite for obtaining a licence.

Potential challengers include Spain’s Acciona Aeropuertos, France’s Group Europe Handling, and the UK’s Menzies Aviation, which may compete with current handlers Aviapartner (the handler for TUI fly Belgium), Alyzia (Brussels Airlines), Swissport and dnata (both only for cargo). The final selection, covering five licence categories for passenger and cargo handling, is expected in the first quarter of 2025.