Stargate project for greener aviation has been running for 2 years at Brussels Airport

The Stargate project at Brussels Airport, in collaboration with 21 partners, has marked its two-year milestone. Part of the European Green Deal initiative, Stargate aims to enhance aviation sustainability through various initiatives, such as electrification, digital transformation, and modal shift promotion.

This year, the project focused on electrifying ground handling equipment, with DHL Aviation ordering electric machinery, expected to reduce CO2 emissions and noise pollution significantly. The Digital Green Lane, a cloud-based application facilitating cargo handling, expanded at Brussels Airport, reducing waiting times and paper usage.

Efforts to promote modal shift, including increased bicycle usage among airport staff, have been initiated. Plans for 2024 include accelerating testing and demonstrations, such as hydrogen-powered ground handling equipment, biofuel blending tests, and TaxiBots utilising biodiesel for aircraft taxiing.

Partners from various airports and industry sectors form the Stargate consortium, aiming to innovate and advance sustainability in aviation. The project, funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 programme, signifies a collaborative effort towards greener aviation practices.

The Stargate consortium partners are Athens International Airport, Budapest Airport, Aéroport de Toulouse-Blagnac, Brussels Airlines, TUI, DHL Aviation, Engie Laborelec, Air Cargo Belgium, Skytanking, skeyes, To70, Lux Mobility, University of Hasselt, Erasmus Centre for Urban, Port and Transport Economics, IES R&D, Sopra Steria, Province of Flemish Brabant, Quatra, Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO), SNCB/NMBS and the Flanders Institute for Logistics.