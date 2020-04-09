South African Airways arrives at Brussels on 10 April

On 9 April, South African Airways is going to operate a repatriation flight from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Brussels, which will arrive on Friday in the morning.

Another exceptional sight at Brussels Airport is awaited, for tomorrow morning. An Airbus A340-600 of South African Airways, registered ZS-SND, will arrive in Belgium from South Africa, as part of the repatriation flights operation managed by the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The arrival is scheduled at 08:55 (UTC+2) on Friday after a flight from Johannesburg via Cape Town.