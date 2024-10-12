Smoke in cockpit, priority landing for Brussels Airlines Airbus A319

In the morning of 12 October, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A319 (registered OO-SSX) operated flight SN2298 from Stockholm, Sweden to Brussels, Belgium. Just before landing at Brussels Airport, the pilots noticed smoke in the cockpit. They informed air traffic control and were given a priority landing on runway 25L.

Emergency services awaited the aircraft, which safely landed. An emergency evacuation wasn’t necessary. A post flight inspection revealed that a small device in the avionics bay overheated. “Meanwhile, technicians have replaced the faulty device. The aircraft has been checked and approved operational again,” a spokesperson confirmed to Aviation24.be.

Indeed, at moment of writing the aircraft is operating flights SN3181-3182 between Brussels and Rome Fiumicino.