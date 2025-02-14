Brussels Airport sees 8% rise in passenger numbers in January 2025

Brussels Airport welcomed over 1.5 million passengers in January 2025, marking an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2024. “While the national demonstration on 13 January and harsh winter weather impacted passenger numbers, the second week of January, coinciding with the holiday season, saw a higher number of arrivals than departures,” the airport wrote in a press release.

The most popular destinations included Spain, Germany, and Italy, with more than 17% of passengers transferring, mainly to Africa and North America. Cargo volumes also grew, with a notable 11% rise in air freight, totaling 51,526 tonnes. Overall, cargo throughput increased by 8%, reaching nearly 60,000 tonnes.

Flight movements were up by 7%, with a notable 14% rise in cargo flights. The average number of passengers per flight increased by 2.3%, indicating a higher load factor on larger aircraft.