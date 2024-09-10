Brussels Airport security staff to strike on October 1

Unions representing security staffers at Brussels Airport have announced a 24-hour strike on October 1, with support from Unions Effat and Uni Europa. The strike will also include workers from cleaning and hospitality sectors. The unions are protesting poor working conditions and cost-cutting measures despite the airport’s significant profit increase in 2023.

They argue that while passenger amenities are heavily invested in, staff facilities and conditions remain outdated and inadequate. High sickness rates and turnover among security staff underscore the issues.

The strike aims to highlight the need for fair wages and better working conditions, sending a message against broader austerity measures affecting workers across Europe.

The 24-hour strike is likely to cause significant flight disruptions. With security personnel absent, passengers may face long wait times and delays at checkpoints.

Travelers are advised to check their flight status frequently and arrive early to mitigate potential disruptions.