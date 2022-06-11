Security officers (G4S) announce a strike at Brussels Airport for Monday 20 June, queues expected

20141120 – ZAVENTEM, BELGIUM: Illustration shows a security officer of G4S working at the security check of the airport during a press visit to Brussels airport in Zaventem, Thursday 20 November 2014. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

A new day, and new disturbances are expected for passengers traveling from Brussels Airport. This time, security officers working for G4S at Belgian’s biggest airport announced a strike for Monday 20 June. 

After the strike of ground handler Aviapartner, the announced strike notice of Brussels Airlines’ pilots and cabin crew members and a Ryanair cabin crew (and pilot) strike, a new setback for passengers as they will have to face long queues at the security checkpoints.

80% of the security agents are in favour of a strike,” a union member explained to Belgian daily newspaper Het Nieuwsblad adding that “the employees want to emphasize that they have to deal with too much workload.”

Source: Vanaf 20 juni hinder: er hangt spanning in de luchthaven en dat zullen passagiers snel voelen (Het Nieuwsblad)

