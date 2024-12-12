Safran and Brussels Airport expand engine maintenance hub with high-tech, sustainable facility

Safran Aircraft Engines and Brussels Airport Company have signed an agreement to expand the Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels (SAESB) facility with a new 11,000-square-meter “Module Factory.” This advanced maintenance hub, part of Safran’s global MRO network, will focus on CFM International LEAP engine modules.

The project, set to launch in mid-2027, will create 220 jobs, boosting the site’s workforce to 570 and enabling up to 1,200 shop visits annually by 2028. Key features include cutting-edge automation, predictive maintenance, and carbon-neutral infrastructure powered by renewable energy.

The development reflects a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in the Brussels Airport community. Safran and Brussels Airport aim to strengthen their partnership while addressing the increasing global demand for engine maintenance services.