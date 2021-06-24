Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels to develop its new maintenance activities at Brussels Airport’s Brucargo North area

Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels and Brussels Airport signed a long-term partnership agreement for the construction of a new generation building at Brucargo North, enabling the aircraft engine manufacturer to develop its new maintenance activities. With this agreement, Brussels Airport has once again demonstrated its ambition and expertise in the real estate field and its commitment to sustainable development.

A subsidiary of Safran Aircraft Engines, the world’s leading commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer, Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels has been based at Brussels Airport for 23 years where about 200 staff ensure the maintenance and repair of aircraft engines, in particular the CFM56. Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels will now specialize in the maintenance of the latest-generation LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, from under-wing inspection to partial disassembly as part of Safran Aircraft Engines’ worldwide MRO network. These ‘Line & Site Operations’ allow optimising engine availability and their rapid return to operation for the benefit of our airline customers.

“We are delighted that Safran Aircraft Engines has chosen Brussels Airport as the location for its Line & Site Operations centre of excellence, thus strengthening our long-standing partnership of more than 20 years,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport. “As a key player in the aeronautical maintenance sector, Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels can count on our expertise in real estate to develop and intensify its activities. This new sustainable development project fits perfectly with our future vision for our Cargo Area. Not to mention that this will lead to new jobs being created, which in turn will further strengthen Brussels Airport’s position as Belgium’s major economic engine”.

“We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Brussels Airport, which allows us to establish a site of excellence for our after-sales activities in Belgium,” confirms François Planaud, Director of the Support & Services division of Safran Aircraft Engines. “The location of this new facility meets a twofold purpose: develop and modernise our global maintenance network to support the growth of the LEAP fleet worldwide, as well as reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and infrastructure as part of Safran’s commitment to decarbonising the industry.”

At Brucargo, the logistics zone of Brussels Airport, over 100 companies are active. Together, they employ over 5,000 staff. Brucargo North, which will soon welcome Safran Aircraft Engine Services Brussels, is about to be totally redeveloped to exclusively accommodate aeronautical maintenance operations.

24/06/2021