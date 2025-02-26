Runway 07R/25L renovation works at Brussels Airport during Summer 2025

From July 12 to August 27, 2025, Brussels Airport will carry out renovation works on runway 07R/25L. These essential works are necessary to ensure safe air traffic operations, the airport wrote on its website. The runway will undergo extensive renovation, including new asphalt, upgraded runway lighting, and new drainage systems to improve water runoff. During this period, runway 07R/25L will be completely closed to air traffic.

As runway 07R/25L intersects with runway 01/19, both runways will be closed for air traffic between August 2 and August 12. During this time, only runway 07L/25R will be operational.

The renovation schedule has been planned to minimize the impact on the Preferential Runway System (PRS) as much as possible. However, due to the reduced availability of runways, it will not always be possible to apply the PRS: “runway usage is determined by the air traffic control service Skeyes, based on runway availability and weather conditions. The safety of air traffic remains the highest priority.“