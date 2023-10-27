Runway 07R/25L at Brussels Airport closed from 6 to 12 November due to surface repair work

While Brussels Airport Company had claimed on 28 June 2023 that all unscheduled repair work on the main Brussels landing runway 07R/25L had been completed, the Air Navigation Service Provider skeyes informs that new work will still be planned on that runway by Brussels Airport Company between 6 and 12 November 2023, i.e. for 6 days as long as weather conditions permit.

Runway 01/19 will also be completely closed on November 11 and 12, 2023, the duration and accuracy of this work are subject to all reservations depending on weather and climate situations.

This work will have an impact on the availability of slopes:

Weekdays, from Monday November 6, 2023 to Friday November 10, 2023 inclusive, constantly day and night:

o During peak arrivals: landings on runway 19 and takeoffs on 25R;

o Outside the arrival peak: landings on runway 19 byBonheiden and takeoffs in 25R to the right and 19 to the left.

Saturday November 11, 2023 and Sunday November 12, 2023, permanently day and night:

o Landings and takeoffs on a single runway: 25R or 07L depending on the weather and dominant wind direction.

More than ever, the Federal Mediation Service will disseminate all the appropriate information every day on the actual use of the slopes, and will ensure completely effective communication.