Brussels Airport reports 5% increase in July/August passengers

Brussels Airport experienced a bustling summer season, welcoming nearly 4.6 million passengers during the months of July and August. This marked a notable 5% increase compared to the summer holiday season of 2022. August alone witnessed the arrival of 2.3 million passengers, almost mirroring the July figures. However, the new school calendar in French-speaking Belgium prompted some adjustments in travelers’ holiday plans, particularly noticeable during the last week of August. Alongside the passenger statistics, cargo volumes also saw a slight dip of 1% in August, totaling 49,000 tons.

Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company, commented on the summer passenger numbers, saying, “The passenger figures at Brussels Airport during the summer were very promising. The extensive range of destinations within Europe and around the world attracted a considerable number of travelers, likely seeking sunnier destinations than the rather rainy Belgium in July. Alongside our partners, our top priority was to receive these passengers safely and comfortably, with a focus on providing information and ensuring smooth operations. We can definitely label this summer at Brussels Airport as a success.”

Passenger Numbers: +5% Compared to 2022 Summer

The summer season at Brussels Airport proved to be a busy one, with millions of travelers passing through the airport en route to various sunny destinations. In total, a whopping 4.6 million passengers chose Brussels Airport during the two summer months, representing a 5% increase compared to the same period the previous year. The adjusted vacation schedule in French-speaking education did impact the number of passengers received at Brussels Airport, particularly during the first week of July and the final week of August.

During the month of August, Brussels Airport welcomed 2,260,496 passengers, reflecting a 5% increase compared to August 2022. Notably, there were almost 200,000 more arriving passengers than departing passengers, a typical trend toward the end of the holiday season. Departing transfer passengers, primarily on key routes between Europe and North America and Africa, constituted 15% of the total.

The top ten most popular destinations in August included Spain, Turkey, Greece, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Air Cargo Volumes: Slight 1% Decline in August

The volume of cargo transported through Brussels Airport experienced a minimal 1% decrease in August, amounting to 49,189 tons. The full freight segment saw an 8% decline, aligning with the global trend, while cargo carried on passenger flights showed a 2% increase, as did the express services segment (+4%).

For the overall cargo volume, there was a slight 6% decline compared to August 2022, totaling 58,376 tons. This decrease was primarily attributed to a 27% reduction in trucked volumes.

Flight Movements: +1% Compared to August 2022

In August 2023, the number of flight movements at Brussels Airport saw a slight 1% increase compared to the same month in 2022. Passenger flights increased by 3% compared to August 2022, with an average of 148 passengers per flight. This significant increase was achieved through the deployment of larger aircraft and higher flight occupancy rates. However, the number of cargo flights decreased by 3% compared to August 2022.