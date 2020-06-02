Renovation of runway 07L/25R at Brussels Airport during the summer holiday

From 13 July to 23 August, Brussels Airport will be renovating runway 07L/25R under strict observance of COVID-19 measures. The extensive renovation of this take-off and landing runway is necessary to continue to guarantee safe air traffic in the future.

After extensive renovation works on runways 07R/25L in 2015 and 01/19 in 2016, Brussels Airport will be renovating the airport’s most important take-off and landing runway in July and August, runway 07L/25R. The renovation works are planned from 13 July to 23 August with preliminary works from 8 to 13 July. As announced in September last year, works will be carried out 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to limit the duration of the runway closure and the impact of the renovation works.

In view of the currently limited volume of flights at the airport, an earlier start of the renovation works has been considered. This is not possible due to the impact of COVID-19 measures on the availability of human and material resources. The renovation works will, therefore, take place as planned last year. Brussels Airport will also continue to closely follow government COVID-19 measures to mitigate the impact on the progress of the project.

During the renovation works, it will not be possible to use runway 07L/25R for air traffic and runway use will be different from that under normal circumstances.

Runway use during the works

For runway use, air traffic controller skeyes will follow the instructions of the Aviation Directorate General specifically laid down for the works as well as the usual parameters, such as the preferential runway use determined by the federal government, the availability of take-off and landing runways and taxiways, weather conditions and traffic intensity. Air traffic safety is a key priority at all times.

Since runway 07L/25R is closed for air traffic, the Belgian Civil Aviation Authority DGLV/DGTA after a thorough investigation has decided on the alternative runway configuration that has to be preferably used. In conformity with DGLV/DGTA’s guideline, it has been provided that – if the above-mentioned conditions allow for it – runway 19 will preferably be used for take-off and landing, as indicated below.

Departures

Landings

Runway 25L can exceptionally be used for landings, but this depends on the previously mentioned parameters where especially weather conditions and traffic intensity play a role.

The only exception to the above-mentioned adjusted runway use is on Saturday night between 23:00 and 5:59 where the preferential runway use in normal circumstances (departures and landings on runway 25L) can be respected, again if the previously mentioned parameters allow it.

You can find more information on real-time runway use on www.batc.be.

Preliminary works

Before runway 07L/25R will be closed for renovation, works will be carried out on the intersection between runway 25R and runway 19 from 8 to 13 July. These works will only be carried out between 15:30 and 7:30 the next day to limit the impact on the operational functioning of the airport. During this period:

Landings are not possible on runways 25R and 19. On runways 07L and 01 the available landing distance will be reduced;

Take-offs are not possible on runways 07L and 01. On runways 25R and 19 the available take-off distance will be reduced;

If the parameters mentioned above allow it (particularly the wind direction), preferential runway use will be applied for take-offs and landings will take place on runway 25L.

Landing

Description of the works

The top layers of asphalt will be milled and replaced over almost the entire surface of the runway (3,3km by 45m). This is the most important and the most far-reaching part of this renovation. Given that the whole pavement is being renovated, the runway’s lighting system, including all cabling, must also be replaced. In places where this is not yet the case, this system will be replaced by energy-efficient LED lighting. Finally, the drainage system will also be renovated with new channel drains and sewage pipes.

In addition, the opportunity will be taken to carry out other works to avoid having to close the runway later. These additional works include work on the cabling of the high-voltage and data networks and on the airfield light poles, as well as lawn repairs.

The scheduled renovation will extend the life of the runway by approximately 15 years and ensure that works of this size should not be required in the years ahead.

Key figures

Asphalt layers

Part to be renovated on runway 25R/07L: 3.3km by 45m

Runway and taxiways together: 270,000 m² (40 soccer pitches)

Drainage

7,400m of channel drains

1,400m new sewage pipes

Airfield lights

1,000 runway lights + 1,000 taxiway lights

All taxiway lights are replaced by LED lighting

320km cabling

31km saw cuts

10km trenches

290 transformer pits

Brussels Airport, 02 June 2020