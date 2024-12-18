Record holiday travel: Brussels Airport and TUI Belgium highlight popular Christmas destinations

Brussels Airport and TUI, Belgium’s largest tour operator, report a surge in holiday travel, with over 1 million passengers expected at the airport and a 5% rise in Christmas holiday bookings.

Brussels Airport: A Record Season and Festive Spirit

From December 20 to January 5, Brussels Airport anticipates over 1 million passengers, surpassing the 2019 record of 988,000. The busiest day will be December 20, with 72,000 travellers expected. Passengers can enjoy festive cheer, including a Christmas concert by the ‘Scaletta Choir,’ a holiday market, and creative activities like personalised snow globes. Popular destinations range from snowy spots like Innsbruck and Tromsø to sunny escapes in the Canary Islands, Egypt, and Thailand.

TUI: Rising Demand for Sun and Ski Vacations

TUI Belgium notes a growing trend of Belgians spending the holidays abroad. Egypt has emerged as the top destination, with cities like Sharm-el-Sheikh and Luxor seeing bookings double. Spain remains the favourite, especially its budget-friendly costas, while Tunisia and Senegal also gain traction. Ski holidays are thriving, with France leading, Austria growing by 22%, and Finnish Lapland doubling its visitors.

For short getaways, city trips and nearby holidays are in demand, with Paris, New York, and Belgium’s coast topping the list. Average budgets vary: €1,940 for long-haul trips, €822 for skiing, and €441 for city breaks.

Whether travelling for sun, snow, or city lights, the 2023 Christmas season marks a vibrant return to holiday wanderlust.