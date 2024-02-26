Protesting farmers jam important roundabout to Brussels Airport

Bart Noëth
Tractors pictured during a protest action of farmers’ organizations ‘Federation Unie de Groupements d’Eleveurs et d’Agriculteurs’ (FUGEA), Boerenforum and MAP, organized in response to the European Agriculture Council, in Brussels, Monday 26 February 2024. Farmers continue their protest across Europe as they demand better conditions to grow, produce and maintain a proper income. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

Since this afternoon, protesting farmers are blocking the A201 roundabout, an important road to/from Brussels Airport. At moment of writing, the blockage is leading to traffic congestion up to the Brussels Ring (R0). Via social media, the Belgian airport advises passengers to travel by train to and from the airport.

Several farming federations reconvened in the Belgian capital on Monday morning to protest on the sidelines of a meeting of the European Council of Agriculture Ministers. Their aim is to express dissatisfaction with the European Commission’s recent decisions, which they deem inadequate in addressing the concerns raised during protest actions earlier in February. The farmers are vocalizing their opposition to European regulations they perceive as overly stringent on environmental matters, as well as expressing frustration over declining incomes.

Approximately 900 tractors have brought traffic in Brussels to a standstill. The farmers successfully breached a police blockade, and some officers were subjected to being pelted with manure. Dark clouds of smoke filled the sky in the capital as farmers ignited fires using straw and tires, prompting police to deploy water cannons in an attempt to extinguish them.

Later on, farmers spread around the capital. Tractors are now blocking the main road to the airport.

