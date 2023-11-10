Power outage causes disruptions at Brussels Airport; flight delays likely

Brussels Airport experienced a significant power outage on Friday afternoon, resulting in operational challenges. While the A-pier faced a brief electricity outage, the impact was more substantial in the B-pier. Check-in services were temporarily halted. Although the check-in issue has been resolved, some flights may still encounter delays.

Passengers faced a brief period during which check-in services were unavailable, and the lighting in the baggage area temporarily failed. Fortunately, these issues have been addressed, and check-in services have been restored. Baggage belts are also back in operation, helping to normalize airport activities.

Despite the successful resolution of certain problems, flights at Brussels Airport may experience delays throughout the day. The extent of the delays is yet to be determined, and passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for real-time updates on departure and arrival times.

Passengers rushed to social media to report about the power outage. On at least one Tweet, Brussels Airport reported: “there is a general power outage; we are working on it!”

