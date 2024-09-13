Post-Covid labour market study highlights Brussels Airport’s role as major employment hub

A new post-Covid labour market study conducted by HIVA-KU Leuven confirms Brussels Airport’s status as a significant employment hub, generating nearly 85,000 direct and indirect jobs, with 79% being full-time positions. The study, commissioned by Aviato, reveals a recovery and growth in employment since the pandemic, with 29,835 direct jobs across 335 companies and 55,000 indirect jobs tied to the airport’s operations.

Brussels Airport, Belgium’s second-largest economic growth engine, has seen a rise in interregional labour mobility, particularly from the Brussels-Capital Region and Walloon Region. The study highlights the airport’s broad sectoral reach, encompassing aviation, airport-related activities, and businesses benefiting from the airport’s accessibility.

With a focus on employee retention and the provision of full-time roles, the airport challenges traditional perceptions of aviation jobs. The study also underlines the airport’s resilience and contribution to the national economy, while Aviato continues to promote job opportunities and training for a diverse workforce.