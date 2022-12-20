Police union threatens to disrupt air and rail traffic on Friday

Unions representing police officers threaten with actions next Friday at Belgian airports and French-Belgian high-speed train operator Thalys. Road blocks towards the airports are possible, but more thorough checks at the border controls are also highly likely.

This will affect passengers wanting to travel to or coming in from a non-Schengen country or a country outside the European Union. The actions will be very unfortunate for passengers traveling on the first day of the Christmas holiday.

The police are very dissatisfied as their wage agreement was not implemented as agreed and the police officers also denounce a general lack of respect.