[Pictures] A safe journey restarts at Brussels Airport with 4,000 passengers today and more than 1 million passengers in July and August

Brussels Airport from today will be able to welcome more passengers now that non-essential travel is allowed again in Europe. The passenger can expect a safe journey from the airport to their destination, in which body temperature checks before departure, the wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and the hygiene of the infrastructure play an essential part. Currently, the airport is expecting to see around 1 million passengers in July and August. Moreover, many people are still planning their holidays.

1 million passengers this summer holiday

From 15 June, passengers will be able to fly nonstop from Brussels Airport to 36 destinations and to more than 100 in July and to around 130 from 1 August. For the moment these are mainly destinations within the Schengen Area and include the traditional holiday countries (Italy, Portugal, France, Croatia, Greece and Spain), although an increasing number of North African and intercontinental destinations will be served again soon.

On 15 June the airport is expecting a total of 4000 passengers at Brussels Airport on 30 departing flights (including 2000 passengers on 11 Brussels Airlines flights operated by 7 aircraft). The number of passengers will gradually increase day on day, and by 1 July the number is expected to reach 14,000 passengers, 9000 of which will be departing. These are provisional figures, since more reservations are being made each day and the flight schedule has not yet been finalised.

For the months of July and August, the airport is expecting to welcome more than 1 million passengers. That is only 20% of the number of passengers recorded last year in the same period, but this is a provisional forecast, since quite a few people are still making their holiday plans now that the destinations for this summer have been announced and the airlines are confirming their schedules. Brussels Airport will also be pleased to welcome back those who still have to book for a carefree and safe journey. #safetravel

A safe and carefree journey starts at Brussels Airport #safetravel

The safety and health of passengers and staff take the highest priority in the present context. At the airport, every measure has been put in place to allow for smooth and safe travel.

From 15 June, the body temperature of all passengers will be checked with thermal cameras before they enter the terminal. All passengers will enter the terminal via the curb where the cameras are set up so that this can take place quickly. Anybody with a temperature above 38 degrees may be denied access to the terminal if they present symptoms of COVID-19. The airport recommends that passengers postpone their journey and do not come to the airport if on the day of their trip they have an elevated temperature. This is to guarantee the health of everybody.

Wearing a face mask is mandatory in the terminal; these will be handed out to anyone who does not have one. Hand sanitiser dispensers and mobile hand washbasins are available for people to clean their hands at any moment. In collaboration with the airport’s partners, checking in is done contact-free or online. All queuing lanes have been provided with stickers and retractable barriers to maintain social distancing, and the counters have been fitted with plexiglass screens.

Before proceeding to the security screening, passengers will scan – as before – their ticket themselves. The screening lanes have been modified and staff will be wearing face masks and gloves. Each tray will be cleaned after use. At the gate, the airport’s partners will provide a safe and contact-free boarding process and the wearing of a face mask is also mandatory onboard the aircraft.

The airport will be using new UV technology for cleaning and disinfecting the airport’s facilities. A UV box is being tested for disinfecting the luggage trolleys and a UV robot for disinfecting the floors. The frequency of the regular cleaning rounds is increased, e.g. at security screening, in the restrooms and the general infrastructure.

A number of shops and food outlets in the terminal and piers will also be reopening on 15 June so that passengers can have snack or shop before or after their flight, once again observing the necessary social distancing and hygiene measures.

All sanitary measures at the airport comply with the recommendations of EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and the Belgian authorities to make it as safe as possible to travel.

Brussels Airport, 15 June 2020

All pictures © André Orban