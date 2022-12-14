Philippines President Marcos Jr and Brussels Airport CEO agree to open Brussels-Manila flights

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines and Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist have agreed to open direct flights between the Philippines and Belgium to support both countries’ tourism and economy.

The proposal came from Brussels Airport officials, who showed “great interest in gaining a foothold in the Philippines.”

Marcos and Feist discussed the matter at the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (ASEAN-EU) Commemorative Summit, where the Philippines is the country coordinator. This Summit takes currently place in Brussels.

“We are working on the opportunity to have a direct flight between Manila and Brussels… And we think that basically there is a win-win for both countries to be connected directly,” Feist said.

Marcos said Manila could be an entry point for Europeans to Asia as all capitals of Southeast Asian neighbours are just a few hours away from it.