Philippines President Marcos Jr and Brussels Airport CEO agree to open Brussels-Manila flights

By
André Orban
-
1
159

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr of the Philippines and Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist have agreed to open direct flights between the Philippines and Belgium to support both countries’ tourism and economy.

The proposal came from Brussels Airport officials, who showed “great interest in gaining a foothold in the Philippines.

Marcos and Feist discussed the matter at the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (ASEAN-EU) Commemorative Summit, where the Philippines is the country coordinator. This Summit takes currently place in Brussels.

We are working on the opportunity to have a direct flight between Manila and Brussels… And we think that basically there is a win-win for both countries to be connected directly,” Feist said.

Marcos said Manila could be an entry point for Europeans to Asia as all capitals of Southeast Asian neighbours are just a few hours away from it.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is interested in the plan to make Europe more accessible to Filipinos and to bring more European tourists to the Philippines.

Earlier, Marcos said the events at the ASEAN-EU gathering in Belgium will serve as an opportunity to “drum up” economic interests towards the Philippines.

Source: CNN Philippines

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.