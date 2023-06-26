Passport control queues of up to four hours at Brussels Airport on Monday evening

Never ending queues at Brussels Airport on Monday evening as hundreds of passengers wanted to travel through the airport’s Schengen border, where a passport check is mandatory between Belgium (Europe) and outside the Schengen zone for arriving and departing passengers.

According to a few passengers that wanted to cross the Schengen border, only one booth was manned. Passenger Kathy Flake rushed to social media and explained that it took her four (!!) hours to pass the passport control. Another passenger counted three hours, while another one three hours and forty minutes.

“Well done Brussels Airport for having 1 kiosk open for international passport control,” Edward Scott said on social media. “Brussels has always been my favorite city. But I’d never flown into Brussels Airport before. What a nightmare. Will never fly here again. Almost four hours in passport queue. It’s almost like…they don’t want you to visit. If I wanted that I’d go to Paris!” Kathy Flake added.

According to Brussels Airport, the queues are the result of staffing problems at the Federal Police, nonetheless a terrible performance for the airport located in the heart of Europe.

@BrusselsAirport @FlyingBrussels sort out your passport control. Making people miss flights. It's the last time we will fly with brussels airline. Kids and elders are in desperate situation waiting in ques and missing flights to get where they need to be. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/kU6eHDqi5f — Sufy001 (@Sufy0011) June 26, 2023

Wow there was no queue there at all earlier! But the other queue for all passports was three times as long as that! Final figure was 3h40m for immigration ???????? — Ollie Millroy (@OllieMillroy) June 26, 2023

Unbelievable queues at @BrusselsAirport we have waited 3 hours to get through passport control only 1 gate open! Poor customer service #boycottbrussels — SAPByDesignExpert (@ByDGuru) June 26, 2023

Well Brexit worked well… ??????? 3 hour queue for British passports, zero queue for EU passports. All in one of the world’s worst airports too! pic.twitter.com/JO6CbNjgFb — Ollie Millroy (@OllieMillroy) June 26, 2023