Part of the roof of Brussels Airport swept by storm Eunice, air traffic interrupted

“Some of the panels on the roof of terminal A have come off due to the violent gusts”, confirms Ihsane Chioua-Lekhli, spokesperson for Brussels Airport. “However, there were no casualties“. A security perimeter has been set up on the tarmac and, inside the building, an area has been closed to passengers and staff.

Therefore, many arriving passengers had to wait a long time for their luggage to be unloaded and several departures were delayed by up to three hours.

Breaking: storm #eunice wreaks havoc at Brussels Airport. An evacuation of ground staff and planes at the north side of pier A has been ordered.

A piece of the roof of pier A has been blown away.