Navigate

Only one out of four trains in Belgium on Wednesday – Service to Brussels Airport sharply reduced

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Due to a strike announced by the three rail trade unions, train service in Belgium will be sharply reduced on Wednesday.

  • Two out of five IC trains run
  • One in four S and L trains run
  • Most P trains (morning and evening rush hour trains) do not run
  • No trains at all run in the provinces of Namur and Luxembourg

About service to/from Brussels Airport:

  • IC trains Knokke – Bruges – Ghent – Brussels – Brussels Airport run all day
  • IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels – Enghien – Ath – Tournai run partially
  • IC trains Antwerp – Mechelen – Brussels Airport – Leuven – Aarschot – Hasselt are mostly cancelled
  • IC trains Ostend – Kortrijk – Zottegem – Brussels – Brussels Airport are mostly cancelled
  • IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels-Luxembourg – Namur – Dinant are cancelled
  • IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels – Braine-le-Comte – Mons are cancelled
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. TUI will move some of its flights from Amsterdam Schiphol to Brussels Airport in October

    TUI will move several flights from Amsterdam to Brussels in October due to the limitations…

  2. [Trip report] Air Belgium inaugural flight to South Africa

    On Wednesday 14 September 2022, Air Belgium's first flight to South Africa took off. This…