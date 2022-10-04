Only one out of four trains in Belgium on Wednesday – Service to Brussels Airport sharply reduced

By
André Orban
-
0
19

Due to a strike announced by the three rail trade unions, train service in Belgium will be sharply reduced on Wednesday.

  • Two out of five IC trains run
  • One in four S and L trains run
  • Most P trains (morning and evening rush hour trains) do not run
  • No trains at all run in the provinces of Namur and Luxembourg

About service to/from Brussels Airport:

  • IC trains Knokke – Bruges – Ghent – Brussels – Brussels Airport run all day
  • IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels – Enghien – Ath – Tournai run partially
  • IC trains Antwerp – Mechelen – Brussels Airport – Leuven – Aarschot – Hasselt are mostly cancelled
  • IC trains Ostend – Kortrijk – Zottegem – Brussels – Brussels Airport are mostly cancelled
  • IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels-Luxembourg – Namur – Dinant are cancelled
  • IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels – Braine-le-Comte – Mons are cancelled

