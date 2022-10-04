Only one out of four trains in Belgium on Wednesday – Service to Brussels Airport sharply reduced

Due to a strike announced by the three rail trade unions, train service in Belgium will be sharply reduced on Wednesday.

Two out of five IC trains run

One in four S and L trains run

Most P trains (morning and evening rush hour trains) do not run

No trains at all run in the provinces of Namur and Luxembourg

About service to/from Brussels Airport:

IC trains Knokke – Bruges – Ghent – Brussels – Brussels Airport run all day

IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels – Enghien – Ath – Tournai run partially

IC trains Antwerp – Mechelen – Brussels Airport – Leuven – Aarschot – Hasselt are mostly cancelled

IC trains Ostend – Kortrijk – Zottegem – Brussels – Brussels Airport are mostly cancelled

IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels-Luxembourg – Namur – Dinant are cancelled

IC trains Brussels Airport – Brussels – Braine-le-Comte – Mons are cancelled