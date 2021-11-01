One hundred people missed their flight due to the police’s work-to-rule strike at Brussels Airport:

Around 100 passengers missed their flight at Brussels Airport on Friday due to the federal police’s work-to-rule strike, Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson for Brussels Airport, reported on Friday evening.

The action started around 05:30 and lasted until around noon. The police carried out particularly careful passport checks for flights outside the Schengen zone. Extensive checks were also carried out on the access roads to the airport.

This action resulted in long queues and traffic jams in and around the airport. Twenty-five flights to countries outside the Schengen zone were delayed between 20 minutes and one and a half hours. Nevertheless, about a hundred passengers missed their flight.

Brussels Airport advises all affected passengers to contact their airline in order to possibly receive compensation or reschedule their flight.