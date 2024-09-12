Non-Schengen passengers faced more than two-hour delays at Brussels Airport passport control

Brussels Airport has been experiencing significant delays at passport control for passengers arriving from non-EU countries on Wednesday, with waiting times reaching around two hours. A four-hour delay has even been reported.

This issue affects travellers from non-Schengen areas, including the UK. The airport confirmed the delays after complaints surfaced online, noting that this is not the first time such congestion has occurred.

The airport has previously faced similar issues with passport control, leading to long queues on arrivals as well as on departures. It blames the Federal Police for the delays.

@BrusselsAirport @RTBFinfo @rtlinfo 3 hours in the line and only 2 agents for thousands of people in the immigration line ! SCANDALOUS and shameful from your part!! pic.twitter.com/h7Czphk2Dj — George Fayad MD (@georgefayad) September 9, 2024