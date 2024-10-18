New winter travel options from Brussels Airport: 142 direct destinations, including 3 new or resumed ones

This winter, Brussels Airport will offer 142 direct destinations through 60 airlines, with about 1,500 weekly passenger flights. The winter season introduces three new destinations: Bangkok (resumed by Thai Airways), Curaçao (TUI fly Belgium), and Tromsø (Norwegian).

In addition, Norwegian and Thai Airways will join or rejoin the roster of airlines operating from Brussels. The airport is also preparing for a busy autumn mid-term break, expecting over 1.2 million passengers.

Popular destinations include New York, Dubai, Singapore, and Porto, as well as winter sports hubs like Innsbruck and Tromsø. Passengers can also travel to Caribbean, African, and Gulf destinations for winter sun.

Brussels Airlines will continue flying to Krakow and Nairobi, while flights to Bergen, Bari, Shanghai, and Singapore will also be available throughout winter.

Brussels Airport advises passengers to arrive early and use its revamped app for travel assistance. The airport has expanded its shopping options, including a new Samsonite store and Estée Lauder outlets, and introduced a kids’ play area.