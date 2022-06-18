National strike Monday 20 June 2022: Brussels Airport expects waiting times up to 8 hours

Brussels Airport and the airlines flying from Belgium’s biggest airport are preparing for heavy disruptions caused by the national manifestation on Monday 20 June 2022.

Few days ago, we already reported that G4S security staff at Brussels Airport announced to strike on Monday 20 June 2022, resulting in possible long queues at the security checkpoints.

In a latest update today, Brussels Airport announced on social media that, according to latest estimates, it expects that passengers might have to wait up to 8 hours at the security screening.

The airport is requesting all passengers not to come to the airport and rebook their flight if possible. If still flying, the airport asks passengers to verify the status of their flight and to take precautions.

More information can be found on the website of Brussels Airport.

Saturday 18 June 2022