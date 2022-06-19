Navigate

National strike Monday 20 June 2022: Brussels Airport cancels all departing flights

Due to the upcoming national strike on Monday 20 June 2022, Brussels Airport has decided to cancel all departing flights.

The decision comes as no surprise as just yesterday, the airport had announced that passengers might have to wait up to 8 hours at the security screening.

The airport has now decided to cancel all departing flights. Passengers are urged not to come to the airport and to rebook their flight as there will be no departing flights out of Brussels Airport.

Only arriving and cargo flights will be operated.

More information can be found on the website of Brussels Airport.

