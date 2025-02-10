National demonstration grounds flights at Brussels and Charleroi airports on Thursday

A national demonstration in Brussels on Thursday will cause major disruptions at Brussels National Airport in Zaventem and Brussels South Charleroi Airport, with most flights cancelled due to a strike by handling and security staff.

Brussels National Airport: No Departures, Arrivals Disrupted

All passenger departures are cancelled on Thursday.

Arriving flights will also be impacted, with travellers urged to check with their airline or the Brussels Airport website.

Airlines are directly informing passengers of flight cancellations, and the airport has advised travellers not to come to the airport.

Charleroi Airport: Departures Cancelled, Limited Arrivals

All departing flights from Charleroi are cancelled due to a lack of staff.

Only arrivals from Schengen countries will be allowed to operate.

Affected passengers will be contacted by airlines for rebooking or refunds.

Cause of Disruptions

The strike is part of a nationwide protest organized by the joint trade union front against policies of the new federal government. The demonstration is expected to impact multiple sectors, including aviation.

Passengers are strongly advised to check their flight status and make alternative travel arrangements if necessary.