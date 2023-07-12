More than 2 million passengers (+17%) and 50,000 tonnes of cargo (-4%) at Brussels Airport in June

In June, for the second month running, Brussels Airport welcomed more than two million passengers, an increase of 17% compared to June 2022. The run-up to the summer holidays has led to large numbers of departing travellers at the end of the month. In June, cargo volumes showed a small decrease of 4% compared to the same period in 2022.

Passengers: +17% compared to June 2022

In June, Brussels Airport welcomed 2,021,757 passengers, which is a 17% increase compared to January 2022. For the second month running passenger numbers exceeded two million. The run-up to the summer holidays in Dutch-language schools played an important part in this, with large numbers of departing passengers towards the end of the month.

The share of departing transfer passengers in June increased to 15%. That is 33% more than in 2022. Brussels Airport is and remains an important hub from Europe and North America to Africa.

The ten most visited countries in June were Spain, Italy, Germany, Greece, Turkey, France, the United States, Portugal, Morocco and the United Kingdom, respectively.

Cargo traffic: down by 4%

In June, flown cargo volumes at Brussels Airport decreased by 4%, totalling to 50,136 tonnes. Overall cargo volumes declined by 10% compared to June 2022, to a total of 59,218 tonnes. This decline is largely due to a 33% decrease in trucked volumes.

The full-cargo segment dropped by 21%, in line with the global trend, while belly cargo showed a rise (+7%), as did the integrator services (+10%).

The main import regions are Asia (-11% compared to June 2022), Africa (+7% compared to 2022) and North America (-6% compared to 2022). For export, Asia is also in first place (-11% compared 2022), followed by North America (+0.2%) and Africa (-16%).

Flight movements: +9% compared to June 2022

The number of flight movements in June 2023 rose by 9% compared to 2022. The number of passenger flights increased by 14% compared to 2022, with on average 142 passengers on board compared to 139 in June 2022. The number of cargo flights decreased by 8% compared to June 2022.