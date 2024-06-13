More than 2.1 million passengers and nearly 60,000 tonnes of cargo at Brussels Airport in May

In May, more than 2.1 million passengers passed through Brussels Airport, an increase of 1.5% compared with May 2023. Total cargo volume rose by 0.4% to almost 60,000 tonnes.

Passenger Traffic

  • Over 2.1 million passengers, a 1.5% increase from May 2023.
  • New routes launched: Nouvelair to Monastir (Tunisia), Air Arabia to Rabat (Morocco), Corendon Airlines to Gazipasa/Alanya (Türkiye).
  • Transfer passengers: 14% of departing passengers, with a decrease in intra-European transfers but growth in intercontinental transfers.
  • Top 10 countries: Spain, Italy, Germany, Türkiye, Greece, Portugal, Morocco, the US, France, Switzerland.

Cargo Volume

  • Total cargo: 59,102 tons, up 0.4% from May 2023.
  • Flown cargo: 50,202 tons, up 1.4%.
  • Full freighter segment: Down 6.4%.
  • Belly cargo: Up nearly 16%.
  • Express services: Up nearly 1%.
  • Trucked volumes: Down 5%.
  • Main import regions: Asia, Africa, North America.
  • Main export regions: Africa, Asia, North America.

Aircraft Movements

  • Total movements: 17,575, a 0.1% decrease from May 2023.
  • Passenger flights: Up nearly 2%.
  • Cargo flights: Down 2%.

