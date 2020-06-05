More than 100 destinations served from Brussels Airport this summer

Starting 15 June, Brussels Airport will considerably increase its passenger flights for all travel in the Schengen Area. The flight offer will increase progressively to exceed one hundred destinations in July, thus restoring the connectivity with Europe in a first stage and with part of the rest of the world in a later stage. Thanks to the collaboration of the airlines and all of Brussels Airport’s other partners, passengers will again enjoy the pleasure of travelling without stress due to the implementation of numerous precautionary measures.

Good news! The Belgians and even most of the Europeans will again be allowed to travel abroad. As the National Security Council announced on the 3rd of June last, non-essential travel within Europe and the UK is again allowed, with a few exceptions including Greece and Spain that will refuse travellers from Belgium until the beginning of July. For Brussels Airport and its partners this means that passenger activity can resume as of 15 June and, more importantly, that travel to numerous European destinations is again possible.

‘We are of course thrilled to be able to resume our passenger activities on the 15th of June and welcome back thousands of passengers to Brussels Airport’, confirms Arnaud, Feist, CEO de Brussels Airport. ‘Together with our partners, we are working hard to make the airport as safe as possible for our passengers by implementing a multitude of precautionary measures and to offer them a large choice of destinations which should rapidly increase to over one hundred non-stop destinations by July. After three months of limited activity, it was important to again ensure the connectivity of Belgium with Europe.’

Travelling without stress

In a few days, Brussels Airport will see its network grow and holidaymakers in particular will be able to confirm or plan their vacation by plane. Holidays and travel that go hand in hand with important precautionary measures. Starting 15 June, thermal cameras will be used to check the body temperature of both departing and arriving passengers. This measure, together with social distancing, hand hygiene and the wearing of face masks, will make it safe to travel. Hygiene is also of the greatest importance in the terminal. We will, among other things, be using UV sanitising technology and the infrastructure will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, so passengers can start their journey carefree.

A wide range of destinations

By the end of June, 20 airlines will be operating flights from Brussels Airport to no less than 60 destinations, to reach a total of approximately 540 departing flights for the entire month. In July, their number will double to at least 40 carrying out flights to more than 100 destinations, a total of 1900 flights that month. Most of these destinations are located within the Schengen Area and the UK, given that numerous European countries have or are about to open their borders. Several intercontinental destinations, including Montreal, Abu Dhabi and Beijing are already served, even if the number of passengers is still very limited as only essential travel is allowed. As soon as the restrictions to travel there and to other destinations in North-America and Africa are lifted, Brussels Airport will see its network grow further.

