More than 1.7 million passengers passed through Brussels Airport in June, 28% below record 2019 number

Almost 66,000 tonnes of goods were transported

Brussels Airport welcomed more than 1.7 million passengers in June, an increase of 168% compared to June 2021 and 72% of the number of passengers in 2019, before the Covid crisis. Brussels Airport continues its momentum as these are again the highest monthly figures since the crisis began in March 2020. On the cargo side, volumes are down on last year (-12%), but up 23% on 2019.

Passenger traffic: a 168% increase

In June, 1,733,933 passengers passed through Brussels Airport, an increase of 168% compared to June 2021, but also a decrease of 28% compared to June 2019, before the crisis. These are again the highest figures in absolute numbers since the beginning of the Covid crisis. However, passenger numbers could have been even higher if it hadn’t been for the industrial actions Brussels Airport was faced with in the week of 20 June. Several airlines also experienced occasional cancellations due to capacity problems at European airports.

The number of departing passengers is higher than the number of arriving passengers due to the start of the summer holidays, for some, during the last part of June. The share of departing transfer passengers is 14.5% and thus remains 3 percentage points lower than in 2019. This can be attributed to the stronger recovery of originating departures and a decrease in transfers within Europe in particular.

The top 10 most visited countries from Brussels Airport in June were Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Greece, Portugal, the USA, France, the UK and Morocco respectively. The top ten destinations in June were Madrid, Barcelona, Lisbon, Rome, Milan, London, Istanbul, Vienna, Malaga and Frankfurt.

Cargo: total volumes down by 12%

In June, cargo traffic at Brussels Airport fell by 12% compared to June 2021. Air cargo volumes also fell by 12%. The full cargo segment recorded a fall of 15%, while cargo on board passenger flights increased by 22%, due to the increase in the number of passenger flights.

Integrator services declined by 19% due to the slowdown in the growth of the e-commerce market in Western Europe and the temporary reallocation of some flights to other airports. In addition, trucked cargo volumes were also down by 15%.

As in previous months, Asia is the largest import and export region. Africa is the second-largest import region and the third-largest export region, showing year-on-year growth in both segments. North America is the third largest import region and the second-largest export region.

Flights

The total number of movements in June 2022 increased by 69% compared to 2021, reaching 16,111 flight movements (compared to 20,895 in 2019). The number of passenger flights increased by 105% compared to 2021 and accounted for 69% of the passenger flight movements in June 2019. The average occupancy rate per flight was 139 passengers, compared to 133 in 2019. Passenger load factors, therefore, continue to increase, as does the deployment of larger aircraft.

On the cargo side, the number of cargo flights has decreased by 9% compared to 2021.

12/07/2022