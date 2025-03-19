Brussels Airport Federal Mediation Service presents 2024 annual report

The 22nd Annual Report of the Federal Mediation Service for Brussels Airport highlighted key challenges in balancing airport operations with environmental and public health concerns. Philippe Touwaide (Director and Federal Ombudsman) and Martine Van Riel (Deputy Director) reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a sustainable and legally compliant flight organisation.

Key Statistics for 2024

37,188 complaints were filed, including 10,440 impolite or threatening ones.

198,617 aircraft movements, of which 16,380 were night flights.

614,678 tonnes of freight transported.

1,055 night flights without proper slots, including 218 illegal night takeoffs.

763 alleged violations were reported to authorities.

Call for Stricter Compliance and Solutions

The Ombudsman’s office emphasised the need for:

Strict enforcement of court rulings, particularly regarding wind standards for runway use.

Full adherence to European regulations, including missing satellite guidance procedures (RNP) and nighttime noise restrictions.

Obligations for Brussels Airport Company to comply with its licence, build noise barriers, fund insulation projects, and respect noise standards.

Criticism of Flight Dispersal and Airport Management

Touwaide criticised Brussels Airport Company’s approach to noise regulations and misleading statements about aircraft noise levels. He also rejected the practice of dispersing flights across multiple runways, calling it a threat to operational efficiency and unfair to surrounding communities.

The report concludes that effective solutions exist, but require serious commitment from authorities and the airport operator to ensure compliance and fair distribution of responsibilities.