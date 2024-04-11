Man caught at airport with 1 kilo of cocaine in his stomach: three years in prison

A Nigerian man has been sentenced to 36 months in prison by the Brussels court for being caught smuggling drugs. The man was arrested at Brussels Airport with 1 kilogram of cocaine in his stomach. According to him, two strangers had forced him to carry out the transport, but the court did not believe his story.

The man was stopped by customs at Brussels Airport, Belgium, in mid-December as he was about to board a plane to Tenerife, Spain. He could not provide a clear explanation for his trip, after which he was subjected to a thorough inspection. It was revealed that he had a large quantity of cocaine pellets in his stomach, totaling 1 kilogram in weight.

“I had met two men through a Facebook page for homosexuals who claimed to have a medication for my health problems,” said the Nigerian. “I arranged to meet them in the Netherlands, but once there, I was beaten and forced to drink something that made me fall asleep. When I woke up, I was chained up and had to swallow those pellets, or they would kill me. Afterwards, they took me to the airport.” The court found this explanation completely unbelievable and sentenced the man to an effective prison term of 36 months.