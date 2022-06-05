Long queues at non-Schengen passport control of Brussels Airport

Passengers traveling through Brussels Airport, Belgium on Sunday towards a non-Schengen destination were forced to enter a lengthy queue at passport control. While Federal Police carried out the necessary but time-consuming passport controls, a technical problem also affected the airport’s e-gates, a system that mechanically reads out the passports.
“Longer waiting queues apply at the passport control on non-Schengen flights, carried out by the federal police. A technical problem also affects the e-gates. Passengers for non-Schengen destinations are adviced to come well ahead, i.e. 3 hours in advance,” the airport tweeted.
Around 30,000 passengers are expected to depart from Brussels Airport. 66 destinations are non-Schengen, a spokesperson told Het Laatste Nieuws.
Looking to some tweets, the passengers clearly needed enough patience. “NOT GOOD ENOUGH … passport control is more than 2 hours …,” a passenger tweeted in anger.
A security incident at Basel-Mulhouse, the airport located in the French Alsace region near the…
KLM has returned to a normal schedule on Sunday, the airline announced in a press…
Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa Cargo announced the addition of Swiss WorldCargo to their joint venture,…
Opening on July 1st, Lourdes will become the airline's 8th base in France, following those…
SAS is expanding its network in North America and is now starting direct routes to…
The implementation project is progressing on time Passengers will benefit from smoother routes and more…