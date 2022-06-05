Long queues at non-Schengen passport control of Brussels Airport

Passengers traveling through Brussels Airport, Belgium on Sunday towards a non-Schengen destination were forced to enter a lengthy queue at passport control. While Federal Police carried out the necessary but time-consuming passport controls, a technical problem also affected the airport’s e-gates, a system that mechanically reads out the passports.

“Longer waiting queues apply at the passport control on non-Schengen flights, carried out by the federal police. A technical problem also affects the e-gates. Passengers for non-Schengen destinations are adviced to come well ahead, i.e. 3 hours in advance,” the airport tweeted.

Around 30,000 passengers are expected to depart from Brussels Airport. 66 destinations are non-Schengen, a spokesperson told Het Laatste Nieuws.

Looking to some tweets, the passengers clearly needed enough patience. “NOT GOOD ENOUGH … passport control is more than 2 hours …,” a passenger tweeted in anger.

Chaos @BrusselsAirport, 2km queue for passport control. Been waiting half an hour, we haven't moved. Boarding has laready begun. No one can help me. Ground staff aren't able to help. Call @FlyingBrussels hotline. No one can help pic.twitter.com/z2qkFH5bqo — Cécile Toubeau (@Cecile_Toubeau) June 5, 2022

Sending a sarcastic tweet about Brussels Airport has clearly backfired – now stranded here after missing a connecting flight due to monstrous queues at passport control. Apparently there are no flights available to most of the UK until Tuesday. — Matthew Shipton (@ShiptonMatthew) June 5, 2022

@BrusselsAirport biggest disgrace i have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/CDUj6vhMvq — Gülce (@nazgulceyvz) June 5, 2022

You’re aware it’s far beyond “longer than normal”? You’re aware the airport staff were very unkind to panicked customers? You’re aware the border agents were gruff, leaving their booths regularly despite more and more people queuing. It’s far beyond a “longer than normal” wait. — Sylvia Brennan (@Bubbles26) June 5, 2022